IAS week की सांस्कृतिक संध्या में नृत्य, फैशन शो, स्किट की धूम, तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 01:59 AM IST
second day of IAS week.

आईएएस वीक के अंतर्गत शुक्रवार की रात अफसरों व उनके परिजनों की सांस्कृतिक महफिल सजी। इसमें नृत्य, फैशन शो और स्किट सहित कई कार्यक्रम पेश किए गए।

