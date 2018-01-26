बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शहर से लेकर कस्बों तक शान से लहराया तिरंगा, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 12:43 PM IST
रायबरेली में गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर पुलिस लाइन में झंडारोहण और परेड का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान पुलिस के जवानों ने एक से एक कार्यक्रमों का प्रदर्शन कर दर्शकों का मन मोह लिया।
