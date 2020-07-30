भूमि पूजन: अयोध्या में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को भेंट की जाएगी कोदंड राम व लवकुश की प्रतिमा, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f224cd9bcec58781e746610","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya-research-foundation-to-gift-kodand-ram-and-luv-kush-idol-to-pm-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928: \u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0926\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0935 \u0932\u0935\u0915\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लव कुश की प्रतिमा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोदंड राम की प्रतिमा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामलला का सिंहासन
- फोटो : amar ujala
रामलला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राम मंदिर का प्रस्तावित मॉडल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला