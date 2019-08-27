शहर चुनें

priyanka gandhi vadra meets to a victim's family who was died in police custody.

देर रात पुलिस हिरासत में मारे गए युवक के परिजनों से मिलने पहुंची प्रियंका, कहा- न्याय दिलाऊंगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 27 Aug 2019 10:16 PM IST
priyanka gandhi vadra meets to a victim's family who was died in police custody.
- फोटो : amar ujala
कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा रायबरेली दौरे पर बेहद सक्रिय नजर आ रही हैं। बृहस्पतिवार देर रात वह रायबरेली के तिलोई में पुलिस हिरासत में मारे गए युवक राम औतार के परिजनों से मिलने उनके घर पहुंची और शोक संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की।

प्रियंका ने परिजनों से घटना के बारे में जानकारी ली और न्याय दिलाने की बात कही।  प्रियंका ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी पीड़ित परिवार के साथ है। परिवार की पूरी मदद की जाएगी। मामले में इंसाफ दिलाया जाएगा। पुलिस की ज्यादती के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई जाएगी।
priyanka gandhi vadra priyanka gandhi in raebareli ram autar pasi
