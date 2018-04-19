शहर चुनें

लखनऊ में यहां मिलेगा 10 रुपये में भरपेट भोजन, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 02:35 PM IST
धन्वंतरि अन्नापूर्णा केंद्र का उद्घाटन
लखनऊ में अब हर दिन गरीबों को 10 रुपये में भरपेट भोजन मिलेगा। समाज कल्याण मंत्री रमापति शास्त्री ने बुधवार को हजरतगंज में धन्वंतरि अन्नापूर्णा केंद्र का उद्घाटन किया। इस केंद्र पर दोपहर 12 बजे से 2 बजे तक भोजन उपलब्ध रहेगा।
