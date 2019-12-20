उपद्रवियों से निपटने के नहीं थे इंतजाम, पुलिस की फायर पॉवर ने दिया धोखा, टियर गैस से खुद हुए बेहाल

{"_id":"5dfc7d188ebc3e87db426003","slug":"policemen-did-not-have-adequate-arrangements-to-deal-with-the-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0949\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e, \u091f\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उपद्रवियों का प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc7d188ebc3e87db426003","slug":"policemen-did-not-have-adequate-arrangements-to-deal-with-the-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0949\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e, \u091f\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc7d188ebc3e87db426003","slug":"policemen-did-not-have-adequate-arrangements-to-deal-with-the-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0949\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e, \u091f\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टियर गैस छोड़ते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc7d188ebc3e87db426003","slug":"policemen-did-not-have-adequate-arrangements-to-deal-with-the-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0949\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e, \u091f\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc7d188ebc3e87db426003","slug":"policemen-did-not-have-adequate-arrangements-to-deal-with-the-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0949\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e, \u091f\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc7d188ebc3e87db426003","slug":"policemen-did-not-have-adequate-arrangements-to-deal-with-the-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0949\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e, \u091f\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला