Policemen did not have adequate arrangements to deal with the protesters.

उपद्रवियों से निपटने के नहीं थे इंतजाम, पुलिस की फायर पॉवर ने दिया धोखा, टियर गैस से खुद हुए बेहाल

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 01:20 PM IST
उपद्रवियों का प्रदर्शन
1 of 6
उपद्रवियों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ के परिवर्तन चौक पर उपद्रवियों से निपटने के लिए पुलिस-प्रशासन के पास कोई इंतजाम नहीं था। शायद अधिकारियों ने इस महत्वपूर्ण चौराहे पर इतने बड़े उपद्रव के बारे में सोचा ही नहीं था, इसलिए कोई तैयारी नहीं की। खुफिया एजेंसियां भी यहां पर फेल नजर आईं। यही वजह थी कि उपद्रवियों ने जबरदस्त पथराव, आगजनी और तोड़फोड़ कर न सिर्फ पुलिसकर्मियों के पसीने छुड़ा दिए बल्कि तीन बार फोर्स को खदेड़ भी दिया।
police in lucknow lucknow news in hindi caa
उपद्रवियों का प्रदर्शन
उपद्रवियों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टियर गैस छोड़ते पुलिसकर्मी
टियर गैस छोड़ते पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव
प्रदर्शनकारियों का उपद्रव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
