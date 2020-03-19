शहर चुनें

आधी आबादी की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को और पुख्ता करेंगे पिंक बूथ, बड़े चौराहों पर हो रहा निर्माण, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 19 Mar 2020 06:22 PM IST
Pink booth are being made in Lucknow for women safety.
- फोटो : amar ujala
राजधानी लखनऊ में आधी आबादी की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर शहर में पिंक बूथों का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। शहर के बड़े-बड़े चौराहों पर जिसमे लोहिया पार्क चौराहा, बंदरिया बाग़ चौराहा, भूतनाथ मेट्रो स्टेशन, 1090 चौराहा, 1090 कार्यालय पर ये पिंक बूथ बनाए जा रहे हैं।
pink booth women security

- फोटो : amar ujala
