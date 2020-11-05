शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: महिलाओं ने चांद को अर्घ्य देकर मांगा अखंड सौभाग्य, इन्होंने भी रखा पत्नी के लिए व्रत, कही ये बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 12:50 PM IST
करवा चौथ
1 of 7
करवा चौथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखंड सौभाग्य और सुहाग की मंगलकामना के लिए बुधवार को दिन भर निर्जला व्रत रही सुहागिनों ने करवाचौथ का व्रत पूजन किया। रात करीब साढ़े आठ बजे चांद दिखने पर व्रती महिलाओं ने अर्घ्य देकर व्रत का पारण किया।
 
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
