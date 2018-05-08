शहर चुनें

बड़े मंगल पर लखनऊ एसएसपी ने भंडारे में बांटा प्रसाद तो मंदिर में दिखा ये मुस्लिम नेता, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 08 May 2018 09:16 PM IST
pics of bada mangal celebration in lucknow.
1 of 9
लखनऊ में दूसरा बड़ा मंगल भी पूरे धूमधाम से मनाया गया। इस मौके पर लखनऊ के एसएसपी ने गोसाईगंज में भंडारे का प्रसाद बांटा तो अलग-अलग पार्टियों के नेता भी मंदिर में हाजिरी लगाते नजर आए।
