जवानों का शौर्य देखने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, मकानों व गाड़ियों की छत पर चढ़ गए लोग, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e3d2af18ebc3ee5bb2d9588","slug":"people-watch-thrilling-action-of-indian-armies-in-defence-expo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0935 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिफेंस एक्सपो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3d2af18ebc3ee5bb2d9588","slug":"people-watch-thrilling-action-of-indian-armies-in-defence-expo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0935 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिफेंस एक्सपो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3d2af18ebc3ee5bb2d9588","slug":"people-watch-thrilling-action-of-indian-armies-in-defence-expo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0935 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिफेंस एक्सपो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3d2af18ebc3ee5bb2d9588","slug":"people-watch-thrilling-action-of-indian-armies-in-defence-expo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0935 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिफेंस एक्सपो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3d2af18ebc3ee5bb2d9588","slug":"people-watch-thrilling-action-of-indian-armies-in-defence-expo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0935 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिफेंस एक्सपो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला