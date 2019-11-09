शहर चुनें

अयोध्या में बही सद्भाव की बयार, फैसले के बाद गले मिले हिंदू-मुसलमान, मिठाई खिलाई, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या, Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 03:53 PM IST
अयोध्या
अयोध्या - फोटो : amar ujala
अयोध्या पर फैसले के बाद राम की नगरी में सद्भाव की बयार बह निकली। नगर के हिंदू मुस्लिम दोनों ही पक्ष के लोगों ने आपसी भाईचारे का शानदार नजारा प्रस्तुत किया और दुनिया को बता दिया कि अयोध्या में हमेशा से ही दोनों समुदाय के लोग एकता और भाईचारे के साथ रहते आए हैं।

दोनों ही समाज के लोगों ने एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाई और गले मिले। कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्णय हम सभी को खुले दिल से स्वीकार करना चाहिए। दोनों समुदाय आपस में भाईचारे के साथ रहें यही सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी है।
