शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   people are throwing garbage in the gomti river

इन तस्वीरों में मिल जाएगा जवाब कि करोड़ों खर्च करने के बाद भी क्यों साफ नहीं रह पाती हमारी गोमा

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 05:18 PM IST
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए
1 of 5
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ये तस्वीरें हमारी गैरजिम्मेदारी को दर्शाती हैं। गोमा न सिर्फ हमारी आस्था का प्रतीक है बल्कि सैकड़ों सालों से जीवनदायिनी की भूमिका निभा रही है। (सभी फोटो- कुलदीप सिंह)
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
gomti river river gomti gomti river in lucknow lucknow news uttar pradesh news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Heavy Rain And Landslide In Kangra Tourist Stranded in Lahaul Himachal Pradesh snowfall in rohtang
Shimla

हिमाचल: भूस्खलन होने से एक किमी तक बनी झील, गांव छोड़ भागे लोग, लाहौल-रोहतांग में बर्फबारी, सैलानी फंसे

19 अगस्त 2019

रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः चार युवक तवी नदी में डूबे, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी, सेना का शौर्य देख लोगों ने लगाए नारे

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
उत्तराखंड में बारिश का कहर
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः बादलों ने मचाई ऐसी तबाही कि आंखों के सामने आ गया केदारनाथ आपदा का मंजर, तस्वीरें

19 अगस्त 2019

Akhilesh yadav speaks in The Youth Foto Journalists Association.
Lucknow

फोटो प्रदर्शनी देखने पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव, बोले- महंगे कैमरे नहीं, अच्छी सोच से क्लिक होती है तस्वीर

19 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
हेमवती नंदन बहुगुणा
Lucknow

जब बहुगुणा ने तोड़ दी कांग्रेस पार्टी, ... और इन नेताओं को नई पार्टी में शामिल कर दिया बड़ा झटका

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

श्रीनगर में स्कूल खुले
Jammu

श्रीनगरः जब घर से निकले नौनिहाल...घाटी में बच्चों की चहलकदमी से फिजा में घुला खूबसूरत रंग, तस्वीरें

19 अगस्त 2019

कानपुर पहुंचे शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

यूपी: विधानसभा चुनाव 2022 को लेकर शिवपाल यादव ने दिया बड़ा बयान, पीएम मोदी का भी किया जिक्र

19 अगस्त 2019

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

विद्रोह से बौखलाए हुए थे अंग्रेज, लखनऊ में राजा को पेट्रोल डालकर जला दिया था, पढ़ें पूरा वाक्या

19 अगस्त 2019

Rain in Himachal Pradesh breaks year 2011 record 102 mm rain recorded in 24 hours
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में टूटा एक दशक का रिकॉर्ड, 24 घंटे में हुई इतने एमएम बारिश

18 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
गंगा नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ा
Meerut

जलस्तर बढ़ने से भयावह हुई गंगा, तटवर्ती इलाकों में दहशत, फसलें जलमग्न, प्रशासन ने जारी किया अलर्ट

19 अगस्त 2019

उफान पर बह रही यमुना नदी
Agra

ताजनगरी पर बाढ़ का खतरा, यमुना में छोड़ा गया 21 लाख क्यूसेक पानी, बीहड़ में चंबल ने मचाई तबाही

19 अगस्त 2019

मद्रासी फेस्टिवल
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: मन्नत पूरी हुई तो मुंह के आरपार कर दिए त्रिशूल, अचंभित हो जाएंगे अटूट आस्था देखकर

19 अगस्त 2019

जान जोखिम में डाल नाव से चारा लेकर आते किसान
Meerut

बिजनौर: पर्वतीय और मैदानी क्षेत्र में भारी बारिश से कई नदियां उफान पर, एक गांव से संपर्क कटा

19 अगस्त 2019

एम्स में भीषण आग के बीच आंखों की ओटी में हुआ दो बच्चों का जन्म
Delhi NCR

53 साल में पहली बार आंखों की ओटी में गूंजी किलकारियां, भीषण आग के बीच एम्स में जन्मे दो शिशु

19 अगस्त 2019

एम्स लगी आग पर काबू पाते दमकल कर्मी
Delhi NCR

खुलासा: एम्स में आग की चार सबसे बड़ी वजह सामने आईं, 1983 से पहले के नियम थे लागू

19 अगस्त 2019

Dehradun Martyred Sandeep thapa Funeral emotional Photos
Dehradun

बेटे को तिरंगे में लिपटा देख फफक पड़ी मां, पिता ने नम आंखों से दी मुखाग्नि, तस्वीरें...

19 अगस्त 2019

Pictures of damage to roads houses due to heavy rain in himachal
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में बारिश का तांडव, हर तरफ तबाही का मंजर, 23 की मौत

18 अगस्त 2019

एथलीट मान कौर
Chandigarh

बीमारी से जूझ रहीं 103 वर्षीय मान कौर, पर हौसले इतने बुलंद, बोलीं- एशियन गेम्स में पदक जीतना है

19 अगस्त 2019

Bloody game in public, two killed
Prayagraj

चौफटका में रास्ते के विवाद को लेकर तीन लोगों की हत्या

19 अगस्त 2019

जनकनपुरी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

'बाहुबली' के माहिष्मति महल जैसी होगी आगरा की 'जनकपुरी', कोलकाता के कारीगर देंगे भव्य रूप

19 अगस्त 2019

पत्रकार आशीष व भाई आशुतोष का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: पत्रकार से मामूली विवाद और पड़ोसी की दबंगई, ये थी सहारनपुर में हुए दोहरे हत्याकांड की असली वजह

18 अगस्त 2019

गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने की हाई लेवल मीटिंग, अजित डोभाल भी हुए शामिल

नई दिल्ली में गृह मंत्रालय में जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात को लेकर बैठक हुई इस बैठक की अध्यक्षता गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने किया।

19 अगस्त 2019

शेहला रशीद 1:39

शेहला रशीद पर माहौल बिगाड़ने का आरोप, दर्ज हुई शिकायत, गिरफ्तारी की मांग

19 अगस्त 2019

श्रीनगर में स्कूल, दफ्तर खुले 2:08

श्रीनगर में स्कूल और दफ्तर खुले, कई थाना क्षेत्रों में पाबंदियां हटीं

19 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:40

आजादी से पहले ही शुरू हो गई थी आरक्षण की प्रथा

19 अगस्त 2019

watch business tech and auto news including PM Modi plans regarding loan 1:09

छोटे कर्जदारों का लोन माफ कर सकती है मोदी सरकार, देखें कारोबार, टेक और ऑटो की बड़ी खबरें

19 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited