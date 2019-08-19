इन तस्वीरों में मिल जाएगा जवाब कि करोड़ों खर्च करने के बाद भी क्यों साफ नहीं रह पाती हमारी गोमा

{"_id":"5d5a87098ebc3e89aa73d87f","slug":"people-are-throwing-garbage-in-the-gomti-river","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोमती नदी में कूड़ा फेंकते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला