इन वजहों से लाखों यात्री छोड़ रहे ट्रेन का साथ, अब कर रहें हैं बस-फ्लाइट का रूख
नीरज ‘अम्बुज’ अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 07 May 2018 12:40 PM IST
ट्रेनों की पहचान बदल गई है। कभी खराब एसी तो कभी पंखे बंद। टॉयलेट ऐसे कि उल्टी आए। पटरी पर कब दौड़ेगी...कब उतर जाएगी...भरोसा नहीं होता।
