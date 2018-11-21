शहर चुनें

Hindi News › Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Lucknow › One died and one seriously injured in an accident in faizabad.

दो ट्रकों की जबरदस्त भिड़ंत में ड्राइवर का सिर कटा, एक बुरी तरह हुआ घायल, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फैजाबाद, Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 01:39 PM IST
दुर्घटना
फैजाबाद जिले के इनायत नगर थाना क्षेत्र के 5 नंबर चौराहे के करीब दो ट्रकों में हुई भीषण टक्कर में एक ड्राइवर का सिर धड़ से अलग हो गया जबकि ट्रक के परखच्चे उड़ गए। वहीं, दूसरा ड्राइवर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। हादसे के बाद फैजाबाद- रायबरेली रोड पर लगभग 5 घंटे जाम लगा रहा।

घटना की जानकारी पाकर मौके पर पहुंची इनायत नगर पुलिस ने घायल ट्रक ड्राइवर को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया तथा दो क्रेन मंगवाकर टक्कर में फंसे दोनों वाहनों को सड़क के किनारे कराया तब जाकर यातायात बहाल हो सका।
uttar pradesh news accident in faizabad
