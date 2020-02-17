शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery

केजीएयू में शुरू हुआ नया प्रयोग, मरीज के दांतों को पीसकर बनाई जबड़े की हड्डी

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 11:02 AM IST
पहले और अब महिला के दांतों की स्थिति

पहले और अब महिला के दांतों की स्थिति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केस - 01
कानपुर निवासी सुरैया (परिवर्तित नाम) के आगे के दांत हिल रहे थे और उसके दांत काफी आगे की तरफ निकल आए थे। इससे उसे खाने-पीने में दिक्कत हो रही थी। साथ ही उसका चेहरा भी खराब लग रहा था। वह केजीएमयू आई तो यहां जांच में बता चला कि उसकी जबड़े की बोन (हड्डी) ही नहीं है। यहां उसके दांतों को निकाल कर उसकी पिसाई की गई। फिर उसमें कुछ पदार्थ मिलाकर लुगदी तैयार की और इससे जबड़े की हड्डी बनाई गई। इस हड्डी को प्रत्यारोपित करने के बाद उस पर आर्टिफिशियल दांत लगा दिए गए। अब उसकी समस्या खत्म हो गई है और चेहरा खूबसूरत हो गया है।
केस -02
बाराबंकी निवासी विमलेंद्र (परिवर्तित नाम) के दांत खाना खाते वक्त हिलते रहते थे। उसे कुछ समय पहले पायरिया हुआ था। इससे उसके दांतों की जड़ों में रहने वाली हड्डी खत्म हो गईं। ब्रश करने में भी दिक्कत होती थी। केजीएमयू आने के बाद उसके दांतों को निकाल कर उनकी पिसाई की गई और फिर उससे गले हिस्से में जबड़ा बनाया गया। अब उसे नए दांत लगाए गए हैं। इससे विमलेंद्र के चेहरे का टेढ़ापन भी दूर हो गया है।

जिन मरीजों के जबड़े की हड्डी नहीं है, केजीएमयू में उसे दांतों से बनाया जा रहा है। यह सस्ता होने के साथ ही संक्रमणरोधी भी है। इससे मरीज को किसी तरह की दिक्कत नहीं होगी।
पहले और अब महिला के दांतों की स्थिति
पहले और अब महिला के दांतों की स्थिति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ लक्ष्य यादव
डॉ लक्ष्य यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहले दांतों की स्थिति
पहले दांतों की स्थिति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाद में दांतों की स्थिति
बाद में दांतों की स्थिति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
