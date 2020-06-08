शहर चुनें
राजधानी में मॉल खुले, पर अधूरी रही रौनक, कई जगह बंद रहा फूड कोर्ट, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 11:39 PM IST
अनलॉक वन
अनलॉक वन - फोटो : amar ujala
राजधानी में सोमवार को ज्यादातर मॉल खुल तो गए, लेकिन ग्राहकों की कमी व ज्यादातर दुकानें बंद रहने से यहां सन्नाटा ही पसरा रहा। हालांकि, सभी मॉल में ग्राहकों व दुकानदारों की सुरक्षा में पुख्ता इंतजाम रहे। प्रशासन की ओर से तय गाइड लाइन का सभी मॉल प्रबंधन व शोरूम संचालक पालन करते दिखे। ज्यादातर मॉल में फूड कोर्ट बंद होने के कारण ग्राहकों की तादात न के बराबर ही रही। उम्मीद है कि मंगलवार से यहां रौनक बढ़ सकती है। पेश है सोमवार को खुले मॉल का आंखों देखा हाल।
