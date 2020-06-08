शहर चुनें
दिन में तीन बार सैनिटाइज कर रहे शोरूम व दुकान, बिना दस्ताने पहने नही छू सकते गहने

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 04:20 PM IST
businessmen are sanitizing showrooms and shops thrice in a day in lucknow
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ में  ट्रांसगोमती के महानगर और फैजाबाद रोड बाजारों के कारोबारी इस वक्त बहुत सतर्कता से कारोबार कर रहे हैं। वजह इन दोनों बाजारों के आसपास निशातगंज, महानगर के फातिमा हॉस्पिटल, इंदिरा नगर के पानीगांव और चिनहट तक कोरोना की दस्तक हो चुकी है। कारोबारी खुद और ग्राहकों को संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए दिन में तीन बार शोरूम और दुकानों को सैनिटाइज कर रहे हैं। दोनों बाजारों में लगभग 700 शोरूम और दुकानें हैं जिनमें 300 महानगर और 400 फैजाबाद रोड की शामिल है। महानगर सराफा व रेडीमेड कपड़े के लिए तो वहीं फैजाबाद रोड बाजार फर्नीचर और इलेक्ट्रिकल उपकरण के लिए मशहूर है। आम दिनों में यहां पर 10,000 से अधिक ग्राहकों का आवागमन होता था जो अब घटकर 25 फीसदी ही बचा है।
 
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्हैया लाल वर्मा
कन्हैया लाल वर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजय अग्रवाल
अजय अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुहैल हैदर
सुहैल हैदर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सतनाम सखी
सतनाम सखी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
