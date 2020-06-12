शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   lucknow police and criminals encounter in krishna nagar

पुलिस और बदमाशों की मुठभेड़, दरोगा पर फायरिंग, बदमाश दबोचा

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 12 Jun 2020 11:34 AM IST
मौकै पर जांच करती पुलिस, एनकाउंटर में घायल हुआ बदमाश
मौकै पर जांच करती पुलिस, एनकाउंटर में घायल हुआ बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ में कृष्णा नगर थानाक्षेत्र के केसरी खेड़ा में गुरुवार देर रात पुलिस और बदमाशों की मुठभेड़ हो गई। इसमें सिंगार नगर चौकी प्रभारी पर फायरिंग कर भाग रहा बदमाश विशाल शर्मा पुलिस की गोली से घायल हो गया। जबकि उसका दूसरा साथी भाग निकला।



 
