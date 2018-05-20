बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सीएम योगी का एलान- कुंभ के दौरान नहीं लगेगा टोल टैक्स, पहला शाही स्नान 15 जनवरी 2019 को
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 01:14 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शनिवार को अखिल भारतीय अखाड़ा परिषद के पदाधिकारियों, साधु-संतों की मौजूदगी में प्रयाग कुंभ-2019 के शाही स्नान की तिथियों का एलान किया। पहला शाही स्नान मकर संक्रांति पर्व पर 15 जनवरी को हागा।
