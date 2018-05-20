शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   kumbh 2019: first shahi snan will be on 15 january on the occasion of makar sankranti

सीएम योगी का एलान- कुंभ के दौरान नहीं लगेगा टोल टैक्स, पहला शाही स्नान 15 जनवरी 2019 को

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 01:14 PM IST
kumbh 2019
1 of 7
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शनिवार को अखिल भारतीय अखाड़ा परिषद के पदाधिकारियों, साधु-संतों की मौजूदगी में प्रयाग कुंभ-2019 के शाही स्नान की तिथियों का एलान किया। पहला शाही स्नान मकर संक्रांति पर्व पर 15 जनवरी को हागा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
kumbh 2019 dates of shahi snan kumbh mela allahabad news uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

खट्टा सिंह कर रहा खुलासे पर खुलासे, अब राम रहीम का ऐसा राज खोला, यकीं नहीं होगा

20 मई 2018

attack of dogs
Lucknow

आदमखोरों ने दो बच्चों समेत चार को किया घायल तो गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने एक कुत्ते को पीटकर मार डाला

20 मई 2018

indian army
Chandigarh

भारतीय सेना में फौजियों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, फायदा ही फायदा होगा...यहां पढ़िए

20 मई 2018

PPF account
Dehradun

PF खाताधारक ध्यान दें! खाते में किए गए इस बदलाव से कर्मचारियों को मिलेगा बड़ा फायदा

20 मई 2018

 करीना और सैफ
Kanpur

...तो सोहा से एेसी कौन सी टिप्स लेती हैं करीना कपूर खान

20 मई 2018

zojila tunnel
Jammu

एशिया की सबसे बड़ी और स्मार्ट सुरंग होगी "जोजिला", जानें इसकी 10 खास बातें

19 मई 2018

More in City & states

बीएसएफ पासिंग आउट परेड
Chandigarh

मिलिए, उन जांबाज वीरांगनाओं से, जो BSF में हुईं शामिल, लिया देशसेवा का वचन

20 मई 2018

baddi murder
Shimla

मासूम आंचल की तस्वीरें आईं सामने, सनकी आशिक ने कटर से दी बेरहम मौत

19 मई 2018

सोहा अली खान
Kanpur

अपनी किताब का विमोचन करने इस शहर में पहुंची सोहा अली खान 

20 मई 2018

EPFO
Dehradun

पीएफ खाताधारकों के लिए खुशखबरी लेकर आई सुविधा, फंड के लिए अब नहीं लगाने होंगे चक्कर

19 मई 2018

श्याम जाटव की कहानी
Kanpur

'मुंहबोली मां' को भगा ले गया! और 8 साल डाकुओं के साथ रहा ये लड़का, कोर्ट ने सुनाया बड़ा फैसला

19 मई 2018

Bilaspur Tourist Bus accident 26 injured 3 refer to PGI Chandigarh
Shimla

मनाली जा रहे पर्यटकों की बस घाघस में पलटी, 24 घायल, चालक फरार

20 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

रात करीब 12 बजे पति ने मोबाइल पर किया एक मैसेज, पढ़ते ही 'पत्नी के उड़ गए होश'

20 मई 2018

manisha rai
Varanasi

यूपीः शूटिंग के लिए निकली भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री मनीषा राय की सड़क हादसे में मौत

20 मई 2018

cm in varanasi
Varanasi

रात में काशी की सड़कों पर निकले सीएम योगी, परखी विकास कार्यों की हकीकत 

20 मई 2018

Psycho Lover do Murder Slit Throat Of Girlfriend in Baddi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

जान की भीख मांगती रही आंचल, दरिंदा काटता रहा गला, सहेली ने बयान की खौफनाक दास्तां

18 मई 2018

accident
Dehradun

पूर्णागिरि यात्रियों पर चढ़ा डंपर, किसी के सिर तो किसे के धड़ के उड़े चिथड़े, बेहद दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

19 मई 2018

ghazipur
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसाः मौत से पहले युवक ने पत्नी को फोन कर कही यह बात, जानकर रो देंगे आप

17 मई 2018

CM YOGI
Lucknow

यूपीः सीएम योगी के कार्यालय से गोपनीय पत्र लीक, निजी सचिव समेत दो को हटाया

18 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

उन्नावः गैंगरेप पीड़ित नाबालिग ने मृत बच्ची को दिया जन्म

20 मई 2018

manisha rai
Varanasi

अभिनय की दुनिया में चमकने से पहले ही खामोश हुआ सितारा

20 मई 2018

पोस्ट ऑफिस
Dehradun

मोटा मुनाफा पाना है तो डाकघरों की इन गजब की स्कीमों में कीजिए इनवेस्ट

19 मई 2018

kumbh 2019
kumbh 2019
kumbh 2019
kumbh 2019
kumbh 2019
kumbh 2019
kumbh 2019

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.