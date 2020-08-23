शहर चुनें
आईएस आतंकी यूसुफ के घर से मिला कुछ ऐसा आपत्तिजनक सामान, देखकर पुलिस अधिकारी भी हैरान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बलरामपुर/उतरौला, Updated Sun, 23 Aug 2020 09:15 AM IST
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के धौला कुआं में मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबू यूसुफ का ठिकाना व संबंध तलाशने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस, यूपी एटीएस की टीम शनिवार दोपहर बलरामपुर जिले के उतरौला इलाके में उसके गांव पहुंची। यह तीनों टीमों ने बढ़या भैसाही गांव में मुस्तकीम के घर छानबीन की। 
delhi police isis improvised explosive devices encounter

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकी यूसुफ का गांव
आतंकी यूसुफ का गांव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूसुफ का गांव
यूसुफ का गांव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु युसूफ
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु युसूफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Abu yusuf
Abu yusuf - फोटो : ANI
