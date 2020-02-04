शहर चुनें

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड: पुलिस को मिले अहम सुराग, पत्नी और दोस्त से कई बार पूछताछ

Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 09:34 AM IST
ranjeet bachchan murder case
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व हिंदू महासभा के अध्यक्ष रणजीत बच्चन (42) की रविवार सुबह राजधानी के परिवर्तन चौक स्थित ग्लोब पार्क के पास दो बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। हमले में उनके करीबी दोस्त आदित्य भी घायल हुए थे। आदित्य के बाएं हाथ पर गोली लगने से हुए फ्रैक्चर को दुरुस्त करने के लिए सोमवार दोपहर उनका ऑपरेशन किया गया। रणजीत की हत्या में पुलिस ने घायल आदित्य की तहरीर पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस ने जांच आगे बढ़ाते हुए पत्नी और दोस्त के अलावा कई अन्य लोगों से पूछताछ की है। जिसमें पुलिस के सामने कई तथ्य आए हैं। 
ranjeet bachchan hindu mahasabha murder in lucknow
ranjeet bachchan murder case
Lucknow

रणजीत हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा, स्कूल संचालक ने दी थी धमकी, ठेकेदार से भी था विवाद, दोनों के फोन बंद

4 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Gorakhpur

पुश्तैनी संपत्ति से बेदखल थे रणजीत बच्चन, हत्याकांड में तीन शूटर पुलिस के निशाने पर

4 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड
Gorakhpur

रणजीत बच्चन: कहलाये हिंदू नेता, रचाई थीं तीन शादियां, कौन हैं तीनों पत्नियां? दो दुष्कर्म के केस

3 फरवरी 2020

राष्ट्रपति से सम्मानित होते समय कालिंदी की फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

कौन हैं रणजीत की पत्नी 'कालिंदी? जिसने साइकिल से नापा देश, क्यों राष्ट्रपति से हुईं सम्मानित?

3 फरवरी 2020

कमलेश तिवारी, रणजीत बच्चन।
Lucknow

हिंदू महासभा अध्यक्ष व कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में मिली ये समानता, पूर्वांचल व बिहार कनेक्शन पर भी जांच

3 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
Lucknow

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, मिली थी धमकी, नहीं देख पाओगे कल का सूरज...

3 फरवरी 2020

स्मार्ट बेटन
Kanpur

स्मार्ट डंडे की पिटाई से बदमाशों के उड़ेंगे होश, लगेगा 400 वोल्ट का झटका

4 फरवरी 2020

मां को संभालती शहीद कौशल किशोर की बेटी
Agra

पुलवामा शहीद के स्मारक के लिए प्रशासन ने नहीं दी जमीन, खुद करा रहे निर्माण

4 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
ranjeet bachchan
Lucknow

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड: मोबाइल से मिले अहम सुराग, पत्नी, रुपये और अवैध संबंध...

4 फरवरी 2020

buxar jail
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों से लेकर गोडसे तक, बक्सर जेल में तैयार हुआ फांसी का फंदा, वजह है खास

4 फरवरी 2020

घर की दीवारों पर लिखे मकान-जमीन बिकाऊ है’ के स्लोगन
Agra

गांव में लगे मकान-जमीन बिकाऊ के स्लोगन, ठाकुर समुदाय के लोग घर छोड़ने को मजबूर

4 फरवरी 2020

फर्रुखाबाद में बच्चों के अपहरण का मामला
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबादः सुभाष के तार किसी गैंग से तो नहीं जुड़े थे..., आईजी ने दिए कॉल डिटेल खंगालने के आदेश

4 फरवरी 2020

आईजी ने अंजली को किया सम्मानित
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबादः अंजली ने दांतों से काट दिया था सिलिंडर बम का तार, आईजी ने किया सम्मानित

4 फरवरी 2020

farrukhabad hostage case
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबादः बच्चों को बंधक बना चर्चा में आए सुभाष और रूबी का दो बार हुआ पोस्टमॉर्टम, सामने आया ये सच

4 फरवरी 2020

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
Kanpur

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष और रूबी की मौत से पुलिस पर लगे आरोप भी दफन, क्यों लगाया था प्रताड़ना का आरोप

4 फरवरी 2020

प्रेमी जोड़े का शव मिलने के बाद लगी भीड़
Kanpur

जीजा-साली में पनपा प्रेम संबंध, शादी करने में हुए नाकाम तो एक साथ खाया जहर, पहाड़ पर मिली लाशें

4 फरवरी 2020

farrukhabad hostage case
Kanpur

फर्रूखाबाद: रूबी को पीट पीटकर मारने में 300 लोगों पर मुकदमा, शामिल थी 20 गांवों की भीड़

4 फरवरी 2020

प्रेम प्रसंग में डॉक्टर ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया
Kanpur

डॉक्टर के थे दूसरी महिला से संबंध, प्रेम प्रसंग से पति-पत्नी में पड़ी थी दरार, अब सामने आया ये सच

4 फरवरी 2020

पहाड़ में मिला था प्रेमी प्रेमिका की लाश
Kanpur

जीजा को हुआ साली से प्यार, समझ चुके थे मुकम्मल न होगी मोहब्बत, मजबूरन किया ये काम

4 फरवरी 2020

तलाशी अभियान
Jammu

जम्मू के इस दरिया से पाक आतंकियों के घुसपैठ की आशंका, जीरो लाइन तक सुरक्षाबलों का तलाशी अभियान

4 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

सीएए के विरोध में महिलाओं का धरना 23वें दिन भी जारी

4 फरवरी 2020

VHP Meeting in Magh Mela Prayagraj
Prayagraj

संगम तीरे विहिप का जाति प्रथा समाप्त करने का संकल्प

4 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पत्नी से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
पत्नी से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वारदात को लखनऊ पुलिस ने पूरी गंभीरता से लिया है।
वारदात को लखनऊ पुलिस ने पूरी गंभीरता से लिया है। - फोटो : amar ujala
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
शरजील इमाम के पास मिले पर्चे से बड़ा खुलासा, बड़ी साजिश के फिराक में था

शरजील इमाम की पुलिस रिमांड तीन दिन के लिए बढ़ा दी गई है। इतना ही नहीं पुलिस को उसके कंप्यूटर से पर्चे भी मिले हैं। जिसके बाद बड़ा खुलासा देखने को मिला है।

4 फरवरी 2020

शरजील इमाम 1:16

शरजील इमाम की पुलिस हिरासत तीन दिन और बढ़ाई गई,पूछताछ में कई खुलासे

3 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव 1:50

दिल्ली के DTC बस में अमर उजाला की चुनावी यात्रा, BJP और AAP में कांटे की टक्कर

3 फरवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 2:32

4फरवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

3 फरवरी 2020

हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश 1:10

जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासी में सेना का हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं

3 फरवरी 2020

