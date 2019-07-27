शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   girls revealed about sex racket in lucknow

जिस्मफरोशी मामले में किशोरियों ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं ये काम भी करता था हैवान

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 04:54 PM IST
विजय बदरी
1 of 5
विजय बदरी - फोटो : amar ujala
किशोरियों को नशा देकर जिस्मफरोशी कराने वाला हैवान लखनऊ में इंदिरानगर के मुंशी पुलिया में रहने वाला विजय बदरी उर्फ बंगाली उनका सौदा भी करता था। यह सनसनीखेज खुलासा बृहस्पतिवार सुबह बादशाहनगर रेलवे स्टेशन से पकड़ी गई किशोरियों ने किया है। उनका कहना है कि विजय बदरी छह साल से चारबाग में जिस्मफरोशी और नशे का कारोबार कर रहा है। इस दौरान उसने कई लड़कियों को बेचा है। पूछताछ में यह भी पता चला कि विजय बदरी के गंदे धंधे को स्थानीय पुलिस के साथ ही जगरानी अस्पताल के पास रहने वाले एक सफेदपोश का भी संरक्षण था। पुलिस सफेदपोश के बारे में जानकारी जुटा रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
crime in lucknow lucknow police uttar pradesh police lucknow news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
अपाचे हेलिकॉप्टर
Delhi NCR

अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर की पहली खेप आज पहुंचेगी हिंडन एयरबेस, इसकी खासियतों से घबराएगा दुश्मन

27 जुलाई 2019

फिल्म की शूटिंग
Lucknow

लखनऊ जंक्शन पर लड़की से छेड़छाड़, शताब्दी के यात्रियों ने शोहदे को दौड़ाया!

27 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Four people going to temple meat with an accident in nainital
Dehradun

भगवान के दर्शन को जा रहे चार लोग हुए भीषण हादसे का शिकार, खाई में गिरी कार, उड़े परखच्चे

27 जुलाई 2019

हरिद्वार से कांवड़ लाते शिवभक्त
Meerut

'बम-बम भोले' के जयकारों से गूंज उठी चारों दिशाएं, केसरिया रंग में रंगा हाईवे, देखें तस्वीरें

27 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

दिल्ली एनसीआर में बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कई इलाकों में झमाझम बारिश, मौसम हुआ सुहाना, देखें तस्वीरें

27 जुलाई 2019

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हादसा
Lucknow

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर भीषण हादसा, कार के परखच्चे उड़े, तीन की मौत

27 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
विज्ञापन
Heavy boulder fallen from the hill on the Mussoorie-Dehradun route
Dehradun

भारी बारिश से मसूरी-देहरादून मार्ग पर पहाड़ी से गिरे भारी-भरकम बोल्डर, तस्वीरें...

27 जुलाई 2019

डॉक्टर आलोक सिंह को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर कोर्ट में पेश किया
Varanasi

डॉ. रीना हत्याकांड : जानिए सलाखों के पीछे कैसे गुजर रही हैं डॉ. आलोक सिंह की रातें 

27 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री मोहम्मद आजम खान
Delhi NCR

विवाद-ए-आजम, जुबान है कि मानती ही नहीं, कारगिल पर कहे गए वो शब्द कौन भूलेगा, पढ़िए कब-क्या बोले

26 जुलाई 2019

apj abdul kalam
Delhi NCR

पुण्यतिथिः आजाद भारत के नायाब कलाम, मिसाइल मैन की मुरीद हुई दुनिया, पढ़िए रोचक किस्से

27 जुलाई 2019

रीना द्विवेदी
Lucknow

पीली साड़ी वाली महिला फिर मचा रही धूम, अब नीली साड़ी में डांस हो रहा वायरल

26 जुलाई 2019

सेना भर्ती रैली
Chandigarh

भारतीय सेना में भर्ती के लिए आवेदन करना है तो अब दो नई शर्तें माननी होंगी, जानें और तैयारी करें

27 जुलाई 2019

भूटान
Delhi NCR

आईआरसीटीसी का नया पैकेज, अब सिर्फ 40 हजार रुपये में कीजिए विदेश यात्रा

27 जुलाई 2019

कान में समस्या
Lucknow

कानों में नमी से हो सकता है संक्रमण, बरसात में रखें इन बातों का खास ध्यान

27 जुलाई 2019

KARGIL VIJAY DIWAS: nawaz sharif and pervez musharraf would have been killed in kargil war
Jammu

कारगिल युद्ध में एक निशाने की चूक और जिंदा बच गए थे मुशर्रफ और नवाज शरीफ, जानिए पूरी कहानी

26 जुलाई 2019

Amar ujala Medhavi samman 2019 uttarakhand government will give 11 thousand rupee to honored student
Dehradun

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मानः देवभूमि के होनहारों को सीएम के हाथों मिली सौगात, नहीं रहा खुशी का ठिकाना

27 जुलाई 2019

जेपी नड्डा का भव्य स्वागत
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारियों के लिए रोहतक आए जेपी नड्डा का भव्य स्वागत, देखिए तस्वीरें

27 जुलाई 2019

बरसात से शहर हुआ तर-ब-तर
Lucknow

लखनऊः बारिश से सुहाना हुआ मौसम, जानें आने वाले 24 घंटे में कैसा रहेगा हाल

27 जुलाई 2019

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार
Agra

आगरा: 18 घंटों में सड़़क हादसों ने मचाया कोहराम, आठ लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

27 जुलाई 2019

साक्षी अजितेश
Delhi NCR

साक्षी ने खुद को सोशल मीडिया पर बताया था अजितेश की टाइग्रेस, अब लिया यूटर्न, सबूत है इंस्टाग्राम

25 जुलाई 2019

विजय बदरी
विजय बदरी - फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी विजय बदरी
आरोपी विजय बदरी - फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी विजय बदरी
आरोपी विजय बदरी - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

रोहित के किया अनफॉलो तो अनु्ष्का ने दिया करारा जवाब

वर्ल्डकप में मिली हार के बाद से भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के दो खिलाड़ियो के लेकर लगातार खबरें मीडिया की सुर्खियां बनी हुई हैं। रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली की दरार अब लोगों के सामने खुलकर आ रही है।

27 जुलाई 2019

फुटबॉल मैच 3:47

वीर जवानों के साथ कारगिल दिवस पर मैदान में भिड़े सितारे, देखिए कैसा रहा नजारा

27 जुलाई 2019

डिस्को कार 1:12

मेरठ में शिव भक्तों के बीच दिखा एक खास नजारा, सड़क पर दिखी जम्पिंग कार

27 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:22

परमाणु विस्फोट जिसने अब्दुल कलाम को दिला दी थी राष्ट्रपति की कुर्सी

27 जुलाई 2019

बुरा बॉस 1:55

रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा, बुरा बॉस डाल सकता है आपके दिल पर बुरा असर, हो सकता है हार्ट अटैक

27 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited