स्कूल की बाउंड्रीवॉल बना रहे पांच मजदूरों को लगा करंट, चार की मौत, ग्रामीणों ने जाम की सड़क
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 11:09 AM IST
सीतापुर जिले के कमलापुर इलाके में सोमवार सुबह एक प्राइवेट स्कूल में बाउंड्रीवॉल का निर्माण कर रहे मजदूर हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आ गए। करंट लगने से चार मजदूरों की मौत हो गई जबकि एक मजदूर झुलस गया। गनीमत ये रही कि जिस समय ये हादसा हुआ, बच्चे क्लास रूम में थे। उधर, हादसे से गुस्साए मृतकों के परिवारीजनों से ग्रामीणों संग मिलकर स्कूल के सामने मार्ग जाम कर दिया है। अभी कोई अधिकारी मौके पर नहीं पहुंचा है।
