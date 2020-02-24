शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Fast continue against CAA, NRC and NPR on Ghantaghar in Lucknow.

CAA के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन का 37वां दिन, उपवास कर रहीं महिलाओं की हालत बिगड़ी, अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 24 Feb 2020 04:17 PM IST
प्रदर्शन का एक दृश्य।
1 of 5
प्रदर्शन का एक दृश्य। - फोटो : amar ujala
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के विरोध में घंटाघर पर प्रदर्शन के दौरान लगातार पांच दिन से उपवास कर रहीं दो महिलाओं गुलनाज व रानी की हालत बिगड़ गई। उन्हें आनन-फानन अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

इसको देखते हुये सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनका उपवास खत्म करा दिया। इससे पहले दोपहर में कई सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने घंटाघर पहुंच कर महिलाओं के प्रदर्शन को समर्थन दिया। उधर उजरियांव में भी महिलाओं का प्रदर्शन जारी रहा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
ghanta ghar caa nrc citizenship amendment act national register of citizenship

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ब्रज के कलाकार
Agra

ट्रंप के स्वागत में उत्सव का माहौल, भारतीय संस्कृति की छाई छटा, झूम रही ताजनगरी

24 फरवरी 2020

काव्य कैफे सम्मेलन में मौजूद कवि और लोग।
Varanasi

काव्य कैफे में कवियों के नाम रही महफिल, कभी गुदगुदाया, कभी हंसाया तो भावुक किया

24 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Dholpur fresh

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
होर्डिंग पर मोदी-ट्रंप की तस्वीर
Agra

Namastey Trump: खेरिया से ताज तक एक हजार होर्डिंग पर ट्रंप-मोदी की दोस्ती के संदेश

24 फरवरी 2020

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
Gorakhpur

चैंपियन ट्रॉफी टी-20 प्रतियोगिता, मुक्तेश्वर नाथ मंदिर में विशेष पूजा, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

24 फरवरी 2020

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Pics: 27 को जाना था रूस, लेकिन खींच ले गई मौत, रिया के घरवालों के नहीं थम रहे आंसू

24 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अमेरिकी स्नाइपर
Agra

ट्रंप की सुरक्षा के लिए जमीन से आसमान तक चौकसी, स्नाइपर तैनात, हेलीकॉप्टर से निगरानी

24 फरवरी 2020

Uttarakhand: High speed taxi fell into lake in Bhimtal, SDRF search in lake
Almora

उत्तराखंडः लिफ्ट लेकर ऑफिस जा रहा था युवक, लेकिन पहुंच गया मौत के द्वार, परिजनों में कोहराम

24 फरवरी 2020

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Dholpur fresh

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
विज्ञापन
घाटी में खुले स्कूल
Jammu

सर्दियों की छुट्टी के बाद कश्मीर में खुले स्कूल, बच्चों के खिलखिलाते चेहरों से घाटी में रौनक

24 फरवरी 2020

फूलों से महक उठा ताजमहल
Agra

घुमा दिया वक्त का पहिया: ट्रंप-मेलानिया को 1980 का ताजमहल आएगा नजर

24 फरवरी 2020

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
होर्डिंग पर मोदी-ट्रंप की तस्वीर
Agra

ट्रंप का ऐसा स्वागत न कभी देखा न सुना होगा, हर कदम पर बिखरेंगे भारतीय संस्कृति के रंग

24 फरवरी 2020

जम्मू-कठुआ नेशनल हाईवे पर हाई अलर्ट
Jammu

आतंकियों के कश्मीर जाने की सूचना, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर हाई अलर्ट जारी, जगह-जगह लगे नाके

24 फरवरी 2020

Atmosphere of celebration in Bathinda, Sunny hindustani won Indian Idol 11
Chandigarh

Pics: कभी बूट पॉलिश किया, मीठी आवाज ने बनाया 'सुरों का बादशाह', सनी की जीत पर यहां मना जश्न

24 फरवरी 2020

ताजमहल में खूबसूरत नजारा
Agra

ट्रंप के इस्तकबाल में गुलों से और हसीन हुआ ताजमहल, महक उठा मोहब्बत का शहर

24 फरवरी 2020

सनी हिंदुस्तानी
Chandigarh

कभी बस स्टैंड पर गाते थे गाना, अब बने इंडियन आइडल के 'हीरो', पढ़ें- जीत पर क्या बोले सनी

24 फरवरी 2020

कड़कनाथ मुर्गा
Madhya Pradesh

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र का कमलनाथ सरकार को सुझाव, IIFA में फिल्मी सितारों को 'कड़कनाथ' परोसें

24 फरवरी 2020

पत्थरबाजी करते प्रदर्शनकारी
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ः सुबह से शहर घेरने की थी तैयारी, शाम को गलियों में घुसे प्रदर्शनकारी

24 फरवरी 2020

प्रदर्शन करते भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

भीम आर्मी के गढ़ में पुलिस से कार्यकर्ताओं की झड़प, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसा रहा भारत बंद का असर

24 फरवरी 2020

साइकिल रैली में ये रहे विजेता
Meerut

साइकिल रैली से स्वच्छता का संदेश... आयोजन में अतुल जी को याद कर भावुक हुए सीएमओ, तस्वीरें

24 फरवरी 2020

राष्ट्रीय एकता महोत्सव बाबा घुइसरनाथ में गीत गाते रवि त्रिपाठी व आम्रपाली दूबे।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: एकता महोत्सव में भोजपुरी स्टार आम्रपाली का जलवा

24 फरवरी 2020

सूरत में ट्रैक पर युवक युवती का शव मिलने के बाद काधरपुर जांच में पहुंचे सीओ रमेश चंद।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: अगवा बेटी की सूरत में ऐसे मिली लाश की परिजनों के उड़ गए होश

24 फरवरी 2020

मोरारी बापू
Prayagraj

अरैल में ‘मानस अक्षयवट’ कथा में पीएम मोदी के आने के संकेत

24 फरवरी 2020

प्रदर्शन का एक दृश्य।
प्रदर्शन का एक दृश्य। - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
प्रदर्शन
प्रदर्शन - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited