बुजुर्ग दंपती हत्याकांड: बेरहमी की सारी हदें कीं पार, बिलकीस पर चाकू से किए ताबड़तोड़ नौ वार

{"_id":"5df46fed8ebc3e87ff46c35b","slug":"elderly-couple-murdered-case-accused-stabbed-an-elderly-woman-nine-times-with-a-knife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0940\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0928\u094c \u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
murder in lucknow
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df46fed8ebc3e87ff46c35b","slug":"elderly-couple-murdered-case-accused-stabbed-an-elderly-woman-nine-times-with-a-knife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0940\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0928\u094c \u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बुजुर्ग दंतपी ने की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df46fed8ebc3e87ff46c35b","slug":"elderly-couple-murdered-case-accused-stabbed-an-elderly-woman-nine-times-with-a-knife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0940\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0928\u094c \u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखा आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df46fed8ebc3e87ff46c35b","slug":"elderly-couple-murdered-case-accused-stabbed-an-elderly-woman-nine-times-with-a-knife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0940\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0928\u094c \u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जांच करती टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df46fed8ebc3e87ff46c35b","slug":"elderly-couple-murdered-case-accused-stabbed-an-elderly-woman-nine-times-with-a-knife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0940\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0928\u094c \u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला