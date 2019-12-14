शहर चुनें

elderly couple murdered case accused stabbed an elderly woman nine times with a knife

बुजुर्ग दंपती हत्याकांड: बेरहमी की सारी हदें कीं पार, बिलकीस पर चाकू से किए ताबड़तोड़ नौ वार

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 10:45 AM IST
murder in lucknow
1 of 5
murder in lucknow - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ में सआदतगंज के रिहायशी इलाके चौपटिया में गुरुवार रात 70 वर्षीय चिकन कारोबारी बिलाल अहमद और उनकी पत्नी बिलकीस जहां (65) का घर में घुसकर बेरहमी से गला रेत दिया गया। करीब साढे़ नौ बजे बगल के कमरे में रहने वाले गुड्डू उर्फ सलीम व उसके भाई शक्कू ने दरवाजा खुला देख भीतर झांसा तो बुजुर्ग दंपती के खून से लथपथ शव देखकर होश उड़ गए। 
 
murder in lucknow elderly couple murdered lucknow police
murder in lucknow
Lucknow

बुजुर्ग दंपती हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, दरवाजा खटखटाया...और खुलते ही चाकू लेकर टूट पड़ा

14 दिसंबर 2019

बिलकीस जहां व बिलाल अहमद (फाइल फोटो), नजर आया संदिग्ध, दंपती की हत्या की जानकारी पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
Lucknow

बुजुर्ग दंपती की गला रेतकर हत्या के बाद लूटपाट, खून से लथपथ शव देखकर होश उड़े, तस्वीरें

13 दिसंबर 2019

murder in lucknow
murder in lucknow - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुजुर्ग दंतपी ने की हत्या
बुजुर्ग दंतपी ने की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखा आरोपी
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखा आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जांच करती टीम
मौके पर जांच करती टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी
मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
