आईएस आतंकी अबू यूसुफ का है इनामुल हक से कनेक्शन!, मेल खा रही हैं दोनों की गतिविधियां

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 25 Aug 2020 11:26 AM IST
यूसुफ और इनामुल
यूसुफ और इनामुल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो महीने पहले बरेली से गिरफ्तार किए गए इनामुल और दिल्ली स्पेशल सेल द्वारा गिरफ्तार यूसुफ के बीच का कनेक्शन सुरक्षा एजेंसियां खंगाल रही हैं। जिस रास्ते पर चलकर यूसुफ यहां तक पहुंचा उसी रास्ते पर इनामुल और उसके साथी भी चल रहे थे, इनामुल को यूपी एटीएस ने जून महीने में बरेली से दबोच लिया था।
