डिफेंस एक्सपो: पुलवामा जैसा हादसा दोबारा न हो, इसलिए बना रहे आर्म्ड गाड़ियां, यूपी में बनेंगी तोप

{"_id":"5e3a4f788ebc3ee59e0e00df","slug":"defence-expo-2020-company-is-showcasing-the-armed-vehicle-kalyani-m-4","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094b: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094d\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
defence expo 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3a4f788ebc3ee59e0e00df","slug":"defence-expo-2020-company-is-showcasing-the-armed-vehicle-kalyani-m-4","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094b: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094d\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
defence expo 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3a4f788ebc3ee59e0e00df","slug":"defence-expo-2020-company-is-showcasing-the-armed-vehicle-kalyani-m-4","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094b: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094d\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
defence expo 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3a4f788ebc3ee59e0e00df","slug":"defence-expo-2020-company-is-showcasing-the-armed-vehicle-kalyani-m-4","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094b: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094d\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिफेंस एक्सपो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3a4f788ebc3ee59e0e00df","slug":"defence-expo-2020-company-is-showcasing-the-armed-vehicle-kalyani-m-4","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094b: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094d\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिफेंस एक्सपो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला