शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   contribution of young poets and writers in hindi

हिंदी के माथे की बिंदी बन चमक रहीं युवा रचनाकार, विदेशों तक में हैं बेहद लोकप्रिय

अभिषेक सहज, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 31 Aug 2020 04:23 PM IST
शिखा श्रीवास्तव और कविता
1 of 6
शिखा श्रीवास्तव और कविता - फोटो : amar ujala
लखनऊ की युवा कवयित्रियां और लेखिकाएं भी हिंदी के उत्थान में अपना अमूल्य योगदान दे रही हैं। कविता तिवारी और शिखा श्रीवास्तव जैसी कवयित्रियां तो देशभर में ही नहीं, विदेशों तक में अपनी रचनाओं से बेहद लोकप्रिय हैं। आइये आज हम आपकी मुलाकात करवा रहे हैं राजधानी की कुछ ऐसी ही युवा कलमकारों से जिन्होंने हिंदी मंचों पर न सिर्फ अपना अलग मुकाम बनाया बल्कि हिंदी के नवांकुरों के लिए प्रेरणा भी बनीं।



 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
पूरा करें भारतीय सेना का अपना सपना, CDS व CAPF में होगी बंपर भर्तियां
Click Here
विज्ञापन
एक्सक्लूसिव hindi hain hum young poets lucknow news uttar pradesh news exclusive

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
Agra

फतेहपुर सीकरी-सिकंदरा स्मारक घूम सकेंगे पर्यटक, जानिये ताजमहल का कब खुलेगा ताला

31 अगस्त 2020

सांसद रवि किशन के साथ सेल्फी लेते युवा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के सदर सांसद रवि किशन पहुंचे रामगढ़ताल, बोले- जल्द शुरू होगी फिल्मों की शूटिंग

31 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
प्रो. सुधा यादव , पुष्पदंत जैन, वंदना गुप्ता और नुसरत अतीक की बगिया में भी खिलखिलाती है जिंदगी।
Gorakhpur

इस प्रोफेसर के घर के कोने-कोने में है हरियाली का राज, तस्वीरों में देखें इनकी बगिया में भी खिलती है जिंदगी

31 अगस्त 2020

आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
Agra

तिहरा हत्याकांड : कमरे में जलते मिले मां-बाप और बेटे के शव, घर के अंदर था खौफनाक मंजर

31 अगस्त 2020

अमर उजाला पड़ताल : खाली पड़े बैरियर
Agra

अमर उजाला पड़ताल : बैरियर खाली, कहीं मंदिर में बैठे तो कहीं गोदाम में सुस्ता रहे पुलिसवाले

31 अगस्त 2020

सिकंदरा स्मारक (आगरा)
Agra

एक सितंबर से घूमिए फतेहपुर सीकरी और सिकंदरा समेत आगरा के यह स्मारक

31 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान लाठीचार्ज
Lucknow

यूपी: नीट परीक्षाओं के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे सपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठीचार्ज, भारी फोर्स तैनात, तस्वीरें

31 अगस्त 2020

haridwar news: administrative team came after nainital High Court order to remove 15 temples, protest starts, seen in photos
Dehradun

कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद हरिद्वार में मंदिर हटाने पहुंची टीम तो 'जय श्रीराम' के नारों के साथ जमा हो गई भीड़ 

31 अगस्त 2020

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
विज्ञापन
सीआईएसएफ की शान 'एकलिस' व 'ऑल्डो'
Lucknow

सीआईएसएफ में इनकी शान का था हर कोई दीवाना, ... आठ साल बाद रिटायर, नम हुईं अधिकारियों की आंखें

31 अगस्त 2020

lucknow double murder
Lucknow

लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: खुद को जापानी उपन्यास का किरदार समझने लगी थी लड़की

31 अगस्त 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अगस्त में 16 और इस साल अब तक 161 आतंकी ढेर, 61 सुरक्षाकर्मी शहीद

31 अगस्त 2020

गोंडा-बहराइच राजमार्ग पर भीषण हादसा
Lucknow

यूपी: बहराइच सड़क हादसे का दर्दनाक मंजर, कई गांवों तक गूंजी टक्कर की आवाज

31 अगस्त 2020

एक साथ उठीं तीन अर्थियां
Meerut

एक साथ उठीं तीन अर्थियां, गांव में पसरा मातम, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, देखें तस्वीरें

31 अगस्त 2020

मुख्यमंत्री बोले, मेरे लिए गोरखपुर की छवि और विकास किसी व्यक्ति से ज्यादा जरूरी।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने गोरखपुर के सांसद और विधायकों को पढ़ाया अनुशासन का पाठ, नगर विधायक को फटकारा

31 अगस्त 2020

बाकर हुसैन के ईमान बाड़े पर अलम, ताबूत, और ताजिया का जियारत कर मातम करते लोग।
Varanasi

खामोशी से गुजरा मुहर्रम, दिलों में गूंजा या हुसैन, यौमे आशूरा पर निभाई गई सिर्फ रवायत

31 अगस्त 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में रामकथा का हुआ शुभारंभ।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर योगी आदित्यनाथ की अगुवाई में गोरखनाथ मंदिर में निकली शोभायात्रा, श्रीराम कथा का हुआ शुभारंभ

31 अगस्त 2020

lucknow double murder
Lucknow

लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: आरोपी बच्ची को कमरे में दिखते थे भूत, जांच में मिली ऐसी चीजें कि पुलिस भी रह गई हैरान

31 अगस्त 2020

lucknow double murder
Lucknow

लखनऊ डबल मर्डर में नया मोड़, पिता बोले बेटी को कोई बीमारी नहीं, वह नहीं कर सकती हत्या

31 अगस्त 2020

संडे मार्केट...
Delhi NCR

किताबों का बाजार फिर हुआ गुलजार, दुकानदार चाहते हैं ये मोहलत दे सरकार

31 अगस्त 2020

martyr prshant sharma
Meerut

देखो कौन आया..पुलवामा का शेर आया, शहीद प्रशांत को अंतिम विदाई देने देशभक्ति का जज्बा लेकर निकले युवा

31 अगस्त 2020

शहीद के परिजनो का रो रोकर बुरा हाल था
Meerut

शहादत को सलाम: लाडले के शव से लिपटकर बिलख पड़ी 'मां', गश खाकर गिरा भाई, नहीं थमे बहन के आंसू

31 अगस्त 2020

मृतक का फाइल फोटो व जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

दिनदहाड़े हत्या: क्या हाल पहलवान...., और घेर कर युवक पर दनादन बरसा दीं गोलियां

31 अगस्त 2020

शिखा श्रीवास्तव और कविता
शिखा श्रीवास्तव और कविता - फोटो : amar ujala
कविता तिवारी
कविता तिवारी - फोटो : amar ujala
शिखा श्रीवास्तव
शिखा श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : amar ujala
डॉ कीर्ति अवस्थी
डॉ कीर्ति अवस्थी - फोटो : amar ujala
शालिनी पांडेय
शालिनी पांडेय - फोटो : amar ujala
रेनू
रेनू - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited