विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Cold wave will continue in Uttar Pradesh.

यूपी में हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड जारी, धूप के लिए तरसे लोग, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- आती रहेंगी बर्फीली हवाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 24 Jan 2021 11:10 AM IST
Cold wave will continue in Uttar Pradesh.
1 of 7
- फोटो : amar ujala
घने कोहरे के चलते लगातार तीसरे दिन रविवार को भी प्रदेशवासी चटख धूप को तरस गए। भारी गलन से भी जनजीवन बेहाल हुआ। वहीं मौसम विभाग ने प्रदेश के पूर्वी और पश्चिमी हिस्सों में आने वाले कुछ दिनों तक घने कोहरे व शीतलहर की चेतावनी जारी की है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow weather in lucknow weather in uttar pradesh weather forecast

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कर्ण मंदिर- हस्तिनापुर
Meerut

हस्तिनापुर गाथा: द्वापर युग का साक्षी है यह मंदिर, इंद्र ने कर्ण को दान किए थे कवच और कुंडल    

24 जनवरी 2021

बरेली हत्याकांड
Bareilly

बरेली किसान हत्याकांड में क्रूरता की हदें पार, कंटीले तारों से ऐसा कसा कि कसमसा भी न पाया, शरीर में धंसे मिले...

24 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
ZEE 5

POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
वाराणसी मौसम।
Varanasi

UP weather: जारी रहेगी हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड, सोनभद्र के चुर्क में 0.4 डिग्री पर लुढ़का पारा

24 जनवरी 2021

बरेली हत्याकांड
Bareilly

यूपी: कंटीले तारों से किसान को पेड़ से बांधकर जिंदा जलाया, डायरी में लिखा मिला-मेरे साथ कोई हादसा हुआ तो ये...

24 जनवरी 2021

पौष पूर्णिमा हरिद्वार में लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ से खुलेंगे सौभाग्य के द्वार
Puja

पौष पूर्णिमा हरिद्वार में लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ से खुलेंगे सौभाग्य के द्वार
कुंडली बॉर्डर पर पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध। ( फाइल फोटो )
Chandigarh

किसानों ने जिस संदिग्ध को पकड़ा, उसने पिटाई से डरकर बनाई थी कहानी, पढ़ें- कई अहम खुलासे

24 जनवरी 2021

लाइलाज बीमारी पर स्निग्धा का हौसला भारी।
Gorakhpur

पल-पल मौत से लड़कर तरक्की की राह बना रहीं स्निग्धा, लाइलाज बीमारी भी नहीं तोड़ सकी इनका हौसला

24 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : amar ujala
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X