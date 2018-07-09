बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b43414e4f1c1b93288b54c3","slug":"budget-of-ninety-four-lakh-rupees-issued-for-circulating-area-of-charbagh-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चारबाग स्टेशन के इस एरिया की बदलेगी सूरत, लाखों का बजट जारी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 09 Jul 2018 04:54 PM IST
चारबाग रेलवे स्टेशन के सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया की सूरत बदलने के लिए रेलवे ने 94 लाख रुपये का बजट जारी किया है।
