बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5addaf154f1c1b3c0a8b61ba","slug":"boy-posted-obscene-video-of-girl-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया युवती का अश्लील वीडियो, मना करने पर दी ये धमकी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 03:41 PM IST
दिल्ली में नौकरी करने वाली युवती ने लखनऊ में काम करने वाले युवक के खिलाफ रविवार को हजरतगंज थाने में तहरीर दी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5addaf154f1c1b3c0a8b61ba","slug":"boy-posted-obscene-video-of-girl-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5addaf154f1c1b3c0a8b61ba","slug":"boy-posted-obscene-video-of-girl-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5addaf154f1c1b3c0a8b61ba","slug":"boy-posted-obscene-video-of-girl-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5addaf154f1c1b3c0a8b61ba","slug":"boy-posted-obscene-video-of-girl-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5addaf154f1c1b3c0a8b61ba","slug":"boy-posted-obscene-video-of-girl-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.