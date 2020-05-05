शहर चुनें

दो ट्रेनों से 2217 श्रमिकों की घर वापसी, 94 बसों से गृह जिले भेजा गया, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 04:35 PM IST
2217 labourers reached lucknow from nagpur and baroda by trains
श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों के लखनऊ पहुंचने का सिलसिला जारी है। सोमवार को नागपुर से श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन लखनऊ जंक्शन और बड़ौदा से चारबाग रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची। राज्य सरकार की ओर से सभी श्रमिकों को रेलवे स्टेशन से उनके गृह जनपद तक पहुंचाने के लिए रोडवेज बसों की मुफ्त सुविधा दी जा रही है।
 
charbagh railway station trains in lucknow lucknow junction corona virus coronavirus symptoms corona virus india coronavirus origin corona virus patients in lucknow corona virus patients in uttar pradesh kgmu kgmu lucknow deaths because of corona virus lucknow lockdown lockdown in lucknow lockdown

