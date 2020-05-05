दो ट्रेनों से 2217 श्रमिकों की घर वापसी, 94 बसों से गृह जिले भेजा गया, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5eb13e1a8ebc3e905528dbcc","slug":"2217-labourers-reached-lucknow-from-nagpur-and-baroda-by-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 2217 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, 94 \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0943\u0939 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वापस लौटे सभी यात्रियों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eb13e1a8ebc3e905528dbcc","slug":"2217-labourers-reached-lucknow-from-nagpur-and-baroda-by-trains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 2217 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, 94 \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0943\u0939 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेलवे
- फोटो : amar ujala