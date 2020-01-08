लखनऊः नए साल के जश्न में सहेलियों ने डीजे की धुन पर किया धमाल, देखें- तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e15b4c78ebc3e87b679976b","slug":"beautiful-pictures-of-new-year-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a\u0903 \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0939\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नए साल पर जश्न मनाते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल पर जश्न मनाते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल पर जश्न मनाते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहेलियों ने जमकर मस्ती की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पार्टी में जमकर मस्ती की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल की पार्टी में जश्न मनाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल की पार्टी में डांस करती महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल की पार्टी में डांस करती महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल की पार्टी में महिलाओं ने जमकर धमाल मचाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला