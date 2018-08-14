शहर चुनें

सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती: कटऑफ कम करवाने के लिए हाईकोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 14 Aug 2018 08:49 PM IST
68500 सहायक अध्यापकों की भर्ती के लिए जारी लिखित परीक्षा के परिणाम ने राज्य सरकार की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। लिखित परीक्षा में महज 38.52 फीसदी अभ्यर्थियों के उत्तीर्ण होने से 26944 पद रिक्त रह जाएंगे। बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग कटऑफ कम कराने के लिए हाईकोर्ट में पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर करने की तैयारी कर रहा है।

विभागीय अपर मुख्य सचिव प्रभात कुमार ने बताया कि हाईकोर्ट से राहत नहीं मिलने पर जल्द ही टीईटी 2018 का आयोजन किया जाएगा। उसके बाद मौजूदा परीक्षा में रिक्त रहे पदों को शामिल करते हुए सहायक अध्यापकों की नई भर्ती निकाली जाएगी।
uttar pradesh news teachers recruitment

