Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Lucknow › balrampur blast news

बलरामपुर विस्फोट: आरोपी ने झूठ बोलकर किया गुमराह, असली सच जानकर पुलिस हैरान

Updated Tue, 08 Sep 2020 12:27 PM IST
विस्फोट
1 of 6
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
बलरामपुर नगर के मोहल्ला गदुरहवा में घर के अंदर पटाखे में अज्ञात कारणों से विस्फोट हो गया। विस्फोट की चपेट में आकर युवक की मौत हो गई और दो महिलाएं जख्मी हो गईं। धमाका इतना तेज था कि आसपास के करीब 24 मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। कई अन्य मकानों की छतों में दरार पड़ गई तथा खिड़कियों में लगे शीशे भी टूट गए। 
balrampur blast news balrampur blast balrampur police

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल खुलने के साथ 21 सितंबर से छूट और बढ़ेगी, ये पाबंदियां होंगी खत्म

8 सितंबर 2020

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह
Agra

'अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान' पाकर आत्मविश्वास से खिले विद्यार्थियों के चेहरे, सपनों को मिली उड़ान

8 सितंबर 2020

गुस्साई भीड़ ने पुलिस से छीनकर आरोपी को मार डाला।
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर में पुलिस के हाथ से छीनकर भीड़ ने हत्यारे को दी दर्दनाक मौत, कातिल को न बचा पाने वाले एसओ निलंबित

8 सितंबर 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: महिलाओं ने नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष को कीचड़ पोतकर पानी से नहलाया, देखने वालों की उमड़ी भीड़

8 सितंबर 2020

विस्फोट
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्फोट
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्फोट
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
सिलेंडर फटने से मकानों के परखच्चे उड़े
सिलेंडर फटने से मकानों के परखच्चे उड़े - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्फोट
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्फोट
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
