बलरामपुर: ब्लास्ट ने मचाई तबाही, तीन किमी तक पहुंची धमाके की आवाज सुनकर दहले लोग, आसमान में धुएं का गुबार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बलरामपुर, Updated Tue, 08 Sep 2020 12:16 PM IST
विस्फोट
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
बलरामपुर नगर के मोहल्ला गदुरहवा में घर के अंदर पटाखे में अज्ञात कारणों से विस्फोट हो गया। विस्फोट की चपेट में आकर युवक की मौत हो गई और दो महिलाएं जख्मी हो गईं। धमाका इतना तेज था कि आसपास के करीब 24 मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। कई अन्य मकानों की छतों में दरार पड़ गई तथा खिड़कियों में लगे शीशे भी टूट गए। 
विस्फोट
विस्फोट
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
सिलेंडर फटने से मकानों के परखच्चे उड़े
सिलेंडर फटने से मकानों के परखच्चे उड़े - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्फोट
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्फोट
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्फोट
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्फोट
विस्फोट - फोटो : amar ujala
