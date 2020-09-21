शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Azamgarh chartered aircraft plane crash Konark Sharan was the only brother among three sisters, see photos

आजमगढ़ विमान क्रैश: तीन बहनों में इकलौता भाई था कोणार्क शरन, चार्टर्ड प्लेन के उड़े परखच्चे, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, रायबरेली, Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 10:25 PM IST
आजमगढ़ विमान क्रैश
1 of 5
आजमगढ़ विमान क्रैश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रायबरेली के फुरसतगंज स्थित इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय उड़ान अकादमी (इग्रुआ) के जिस प्रशिक्षु पायलट की सोमवार को आजमगढ़ में विमान क्रैश होने से मौत हो गई, वह तीन बहनों में इकलौता भाई था। पिता एयर इंडिया में कार्यरत थे। हादसे की खबर लगते ही इग्रुआ में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। पूरे परिसर में सन्नाटा छाया हुआ है। हर कोई प्रशिक्षु पायलट की मौत से दुखी है।
 
ट्रेनी पायलट कोनार्क सरण, क्रैश हुआ एयरक्राफ्ट।
ट्रेनी पायलट कोनार्क सरण, क्रैश हुआ एयरक्राफ्ट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
chartered plane crash in azamgarhchartered plane crash in azamgarhchartered plane crash in azamgarh
chartered plane crash in azamgarhchartered plane crash in azamgarhchartered plane crash in azamgarh - फोटो : अमर उजाला
chartered plane crash in azamgarh
chartered plane crash in azamgarh - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टुकड़ों में बंटा विमान।
टुकड़ों में बंटा विमान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
