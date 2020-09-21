आजमगढ़ विमान क्रैश: तीन बहनों में इकलौता भाई था कोणार्क शरन, चार्टर्ड प्लेन के उड़े परखच्चे, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f68dae78ebc3e15e26cc2fe","slug":"azamgarh-chartered-aircraft-plane-crash-konark-sharan-was-the-only-brother-among-three-sisters-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0936: \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0923\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0936\u0930\u0928, \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0916\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

chartered plane crash in azamgarhchartered plane crash in azamgarhchartered plane crash in azamgarh - फोटो : अमर उजाला