Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Ayodhya is prepare for Bhoomi Poojan.

भूमिपूजन के लिए तैयार अयोध्या हाईअलर्ट पर, सैनिटाइज किए गए मंदिर, पीएम के लिए हेलीपैड तैयार, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या, Updated Tue, 04 Aug 2020 01:22 PM IST
Ayodhya is prepare for Bhoomi Poojan.
- फोटो : amar ujala
अयोध्या में पांच अगस्त को होने वाले भूमिपूजन की तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पांच अगस्त को भगवान श्रीराम के मंदिर के लिए भूमिपूजन व शिलान्यास करेंगे। आयोजन को देखते हुए पूरी नगर को हाईअलर्ट पर रखा गया है।
ram temple construction ayodhya news ayodhya latest update ram janm bhoomi ayodhya राम जन्मभूमि

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
