हिंदू नव वर्ष के राजा होंगे सूर्य, इन पांच राशि के लोगों पर बरसेगी विशेष कृपा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 01:35 PM IST
हिंदू नव वर्ष विक्रम संवत 2075, 18 मार्च दिन रविवार से शुरू हो रहा है। माना जाता है कि इसी दिन ब्रह्मा ने सृष्टि की रचना की थी। लखनऊ के आचार्य प्रदीप तिवारी बताते हैं कि रविवार से नया संवत शुरू होने के कारण इस वर्ष के राजा सूर्य होंगे और मंत्री शनि हैं। राजा और मंत्री के विचारों में काफी मतभेद होने के चलते कई राशियों पर इसका प्रभाव पड़ेगा। यहां जानें कि किस राशि के लिए कैसा होगा ये वर्ष।
