बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb9c07c867a556a35518730","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-and-dimple-met-acid-attack-victims-in-sheroes-cafe-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0948\u092b\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शीरोज कैफे में एसिड पीड़िताओं से मिले अखिलेश यादव, बोले- लोगों को डराकर शासन चलाना चाहती भाजपा सरकार
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 01:45 PM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव और उनकी पत्नी डिंपल यादव ने शनिवार को गोमती नगर स्थित शीरोज कैफे में एसिड अटैक पीड़ितों से मुलाकात की। यहां उन्होंने पीड़िताओं की समस्याएं सुनकर उन्हें मदद का भरोसा दिलाया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb9c07c867a556a35518730","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-and-dimple-met-acid-attack-victims-in-sheroes-cafe-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0948\u092b\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9c07c867a556a35518730","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-and-dimple-met-acid-attack-victims-in-sheroes-cafe-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0948\u092b\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9c07c867a556a35518730","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-and-dimple-met-acid-attack-victims-in-sheroes-cafe-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0948\u092b\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9c07c867a556a35518730","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-and-dimple-met-acid-attack-victims-in-sheroes-cafe-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0948\u092b\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9c07c867a556a35518730","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-and-dimple-met-acid-attack-victims-in-sheroes-cafe-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0948\u092b\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb9c07c867a556a35518730","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-and-dimple-met-acid-attack-victims-in-sheroes-cafe-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0948\u092b\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.