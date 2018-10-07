शहर चुनें

शीरोज कैफे में एसिड पीड़िताओं से मिले अखिलेश यादव, बोले- लोगों को डराकर शासन चलाना चाहती भाजपा सरकार

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 01:45 PM IST
akhilesh yadav
1 of 6
समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव और उनकी पत्नी डिंपल यादव ने शनिवार को गोमती नगर स्थित शीरोज कैफे में एसिड अटैक पीड़ितों से मुलाकात की। यहां उन्होंने पीड़िताओं की समस्याएं सुनकर उन्हें मदद का भरोसा दिलाया। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
akhilesh yadav sheroes cafe lucknow dimple yadav sheroes hangout gomtinagar
