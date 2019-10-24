शहर चुनें

additional coaches will be installed in trains

सीटों की मारामारी को देखते हुए रेलवे की पहल, इन ट्रेनों में लगेंगे अतिरिक्त कोच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 01:24 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
त्योहार पर टिकट की मारामारी से यात्री परेशान हैं। ऐसे में अतिरिक्त बोगियों से यात्रियों को राहत देने की योजना रेलवे ने बनाई है।  पर टिकट की मारामारी से यात्री परेशान हैं। ऐसे में अतिरिक्त बोगियों से यात्रियों को राहत देने की योजना रेलवे ने बनाई है। लखनऊ छपरा एक्सप्रेस में 12 नवंबर तक स्लीपर के दो कोच लगेंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
trains in lucknow passengers in lucknow lucknow news in hindi
