पहल: पुलिस-पब्लिक की साझेदारी शोहदों पर पड़ रही भारी, एसपी बोलीं- घबराएं नहीं, बस...

{"_id":"5fc738128ebc3e5be450b44a","slug":"action-in-30-cases-in-gomti-nagar-of-lucknow-in-two-months-with-the-help-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938-\u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u0939\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0938...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc738128ebc3e5be450b44a","slug":"action-in-30-cases-in-gomti-nagar-of-lucknow-in-two-months-with-the-help-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938-\u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u0939\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0938...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसीपी श्वेता श्रीवास्तव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc738128ebc3e5be450b44a","slug":"action-in-30-cases-in-gomti-nagar-of-lucknow-in-two-months-with-the-help-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938-\u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u0939\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0938...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc738128ebc3e5be450b44a","slug":"action-in-30-cases-in-gomti-nagar-of-lucknow-in-two-months-with-the-help-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938-\u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u0939\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0938...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ धर्मेन्द्र सिंह व एसके भदौरिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc738128ebc3e5be450b44a","slug":"action-in-30-cases-in-gomti-nagar-of-lucknow-in-two-months-with-the-help-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938-\u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u0939\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0938...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : youngsters using mobile