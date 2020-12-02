शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   action in 30 cases in gomti nagar of lucknow in two months with the help of people

पहल: पुलिस-पब्लिक की साझेदारी शोहदों पर पड़ रही भारी, एसपी बोलीं- घबराएं नहीं, बस...

रोली खन्ना, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 02 Dec 2020 12:19 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ के गोमतीनगर में इन दिनों पुलिस और पब्लिक की साझेदारी शोहदों पर भारी पड़ रही है। इससे जहां लगाम कसने से मनचले जल्द पकड़ में आ रहे हैं तो स्थानीय पुलिस व नागरिकों में बेहतर तालमेल भी दिख रहा है। स्थानीय लोगों की सूचना पर अक्तूबर से अब तक 30 मामलों में कार्रवाई हुई है। वहीं, इलाके की युवतियों और छात्राओं को समूहों में लाकर पुलिस की कार्रवाई समझाई जा रही है। इससे उनमें अपनी सुरक्षा को लेकर आत्मविश्वास भी पैदा हो रहा है।

 
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
क्या आपको भी है स्वास्थ्य संबंधी दिक्कतें तो आज ही बुक करें, कालभैरव मंदिर वाराणसी में पूजा !
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसीपी श्वेता श्रीवास्तव
एसीपी श्वेता श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ धर्मेन्द्र सिंह व एसके भदौरिया
डॉ धर्मेन्द्र सिंह व एसके भदौरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
