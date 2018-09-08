बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b936934867a557eb0417693","slug":"70-percent-gynaecologist-do-not-want-to-treat-breast-cancer-patient","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"70 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0915\u0949\u0932\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u0936\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
70 फीसदी गाइनोकॉलोजिस्ट करना ही नहीं चाहतीं ब्रेस्ट कैंसर का इलाज, शोध में हुए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 08 Sep 2018 11:46 AM IST
ब्रेस्ट कैंसर के मामले में 70 फीसदी गाइनोकॉलोाजिस्ट इलाज करने से कतराती हैं। वे इस तरह के मरीजों को रेफर करने में विश्वास रखती हैं। ऐसे में धीरे-धीरे मरीज की स्थिति गंभीर हो जाती है। ब्रेस्ट कैंसर की पहचान होते ही इलाज शुरू कर दिया जाए तो यह जीवन के लिए खतरा नहीं बनेगा।
