Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle

#TeamMaskForce: पीएम मोदी की इस मुहिम में बढ़-चढ़ कर हिस्सा ले रहे लोग, क्या आपने किया ऐसा?

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 20 Apr 2020 06:56 PM IST
TeamMaskForce
TeamMaskForce - फोटो : Social Media
कोरोना संक्रमण पर नियंत्रण के लिए देश में लॉकडाउन चल रहा है। इस महामारी के संक्रमण पर लगाम लगाने के लिए सरकार हर संभव प्रयास कर रही है। एक ओर देशभर के डॉक्टर कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के इलाज में लगे हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर वैज्ञानिक इस वायरस का तोड़ यानी दवा और वैक्सीन तैयार करने में लगे हैं। लॉकडाउन के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत तरह के चैलेंज दिए जा रहे हैं। वहीं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी एक पहल की है। इसके तहत घर बैठे अपनी पसंद और डिजाइन की मास्क बनाने के लिए टीम मास्क फोर्स (#TeamMaskForce) की शुरुआत की गई है। लोग बढ़-चढ़ कर इसमें हिस्सा भी ले रहे हैं। 
 
team mask force pm modi massage lockdown

TeamMaskForce
TeamMaskForce - फोटो : Social Media
TeamMaskForce
TeamMaskForce - फोटो : Social Media
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar - फोटो : Twitter
TeamMaskForce
TeamMaskForce - फोटो : Social Media
Home Made Mask
Home Made Mask
