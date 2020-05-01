शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
घर-गांव से दूर और बहुत मजबूर हैं ये मजदूर, अब जेब नहीं पेट के लिए जारी है संघर्ष, पढ़ें करुणकथा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 01 May 2020 12:40 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
1 of 5
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देशभर में फैली कोरोना महामारी को रोकने के लिए तीन मई तक लागू किए गए लॉकडाउन से लगभग सभी कारोबार ठप पड़े हैं। इसका सबसे ज्यादा असर प्रवासी मजदूरों पर पड़ा है। कामकाज ठप होने से उन्हें मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
world labor day lockdwon jammu kashmir exclusive

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
