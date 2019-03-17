{"_id":"5c8df304bdec2214107d04ed","slug":"weather-will-be-worst-from-19th-march-to-21st-march-in-jammu-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, 19 \u0938\u0947 21 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीनगर डल झील में बरसात का आनंद लेते लोग
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
डल झील में बर्फबारी के बाद का नजारा
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी का आनंद लेता पर्यटक
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
ठंड से जमी डल झील
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
एयरलिफ्ट किए गए लोग
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला