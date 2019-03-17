शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर में फिर बिगड़ेगा मौसम, 19 से 21 के बीच बारिश के आसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 12:41 PM IST
श्रीनगर डल झील में बरसात का आनंद लेते लोग
श्रीनगर डल झील में बरसात का आनंद लेते लोग - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम एक बार फिर बिगड़ेगा। मौसम विभाग श्रीनगर के अनुसार 19 से 21 मार्च को जम्मू और कश्मीर के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश और बर्फबारी के आसार हैं। मौसम खराब होने की सूरत में जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्रभावित हो सकता है। इस बीच मौसम साफ रहने से घाटी और जम्मू संभाग के अधिकांश हिस्सों में दिन के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। 
