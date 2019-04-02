शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पारे में जबरदस्त उछाल, घाटी में तपिश का अहसास बढ़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 02 Apr 2019 11:39 AM IST
जम्मू में गर्मी के चलते तवी नदी में आनंद लेता बच्चा
जम्मू में गर्मी के चलते तवी नदी में आनंद लेता बच्चा - फोटो : निखिल मेहता
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पारे में जबरदस्त उछाल आया है। जम्मू के साथ घाटी के कई हिस्सों में तपिश का भरपूर अहसास हो रहा है। जम्मू में पारा लगातार तीस डिग्री के ऊपर चल रहा है। कश्मीर के ठंडे रहने वाले इलाकों में भी पारे में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। इस बीच न्यूनतम माइनस 1.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस पारे के साथ गुलमर्ग सबसे ठंडा रहा। मौसम विभाग श्रीनगर के अनुसार आगामी दिनों में मौसम साफ रहने से तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होगी। 
जम्मू में गर्मी के चलते तवी नदी में आनंद लेता बच्चा
जम्मू में गर्मी के चलते तवी नदी में आनंद लेता बच्चा - फोटो : निखिल मेहता
जम्मू में गर्मी के चलते छतरी में चलते लोग
जम्मू में गर्मी के चलते छतरी में चलते लोग - फोटो : निखिल मेहता
बच्चे को आंचन में धूप से छिपाती मां
बच्चे को आंचन में धूप से छिपाती मां - फोटो : निखिल मेहता
जम्मू में गर्मी की हुई शुरुआत
जम्मू में गर्मी की हुई शुरुआत - फोटो : निखिल मेहता
जम्मू में गर्मी के चलते तवी नदी में आनंद लेते बच्चे
जम्मू में गर्मी के चलते तवी नदी में आनंद लेते बच्चे - फोटो : निखिल मेहता
