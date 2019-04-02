{"_id":"5ca2fc84bdec2214530faa7a","slug":"weather-in-jammu-kashmir-going-hot-day-by-day-temperature-hike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0909\u091b\u093e\u0932, \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092a\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू में गर्मी के चलते तवी नदी में आनंद लेता बच्चा
- फोटो : निखिल मेहता
जम्मू में गर्मी के चलते छतरी में चलते लोग
- फोटो : निखिल मेहता
बच्चे को आंचन में धूप से छिपाती मां
- फोटो : निखिल मेहता
जम्मू में गर्मी की हुई शुरुआत
- फोटो : निखिल मेहता
जम्मू में गर्मी के चलते तवी नदी में आनंद लेते बच्चे
- फोटो : निखिल मेहता