Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Shortage of arms with terrorists in Kashmir, Pakistan was sending ammunition through nagrota route

कश्मीर में आतंकियों के पास हथियारों की कमी, पाक इस रास्ते से भेज रहा था गोलाबारूद, मारे गए तीन आतंकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 01:54 AM IST
नगरोटा मुठभेड़ में बरामद हथियार व गोलाबारूद
नगरोटा मुठभेड़ में बरामद हथियार व गोलाबारूद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीर में मौजूद आतंकी हथियारों की जबरदस्त कमी से जूझ रहे हैं। आतंकियों के पास हथियार और गोला बारूद नहीं है। इसलिए पाकिस्तान से सप्लाई कराई जा रही है। पहले पंजाब में ड्रोन के जरिए हथियार भेजने का प्रयास किया गया। अब अंतरराष्ट्रीय बार्डर से आतंकियों की घुसपैठ की बात सामने आई है।

 
नगरोटा मुठभेड़ में बरामद हथियार व गोलाबारूद
नगरोटा मुठभेड़ में बरामद हथियार व गोलाबारूद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगरोटा मुठभेड़
नगरोटा मुठभेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगरोटा मुठभेड़
नगरोटा मुठभेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगरोटा मुठभेड़
नगरोटा मुठभेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगरोटा मुठभेड़
नगरोटा मुठभेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
