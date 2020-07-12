शहर चुनें
Shareit's option share tool, Tipu Sultan of badgam Jammu Kashmir prepared app

जम्मू-कश्मीर के टीपू सुल्तान ने अपने हुनर से चीन को दिया जवाब, ये एप तैयार कर सिखाया सबक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 02:44 PM IST
File share tool app
File share tool app - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारत-चीन तनाव के बीच चीनी एप्लीकेशन बैन किए जाने के बाद मध्य कश्मीर के बडगाम जिले के चाडूरा इलाके के एक युवक ने फाइल शेयर टूल नाम का एप तैयार किया है। इसे शेयरइट का विकल्प बताया जा रहा है। 
 
shareit badgam jammu kashmir file share tool app

