Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Security forces many terrorists killed including 8 top commanders in encounter of Jammu and Kashmir in last 15 days

जम्मू-कश्मीर: दो हफ्तों में 27 आतंकी ढेर, आठ मोस्ट वांटेड कमांडर शामिल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 10 Jun 2020 12:41 PM IST
Shopian encounter
1 of 10
Shopian encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर में बीते दिनों में हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन, लश्कर-ए-तैयबा समेत कई बडे़ आतंकी संगठनों की सुरक्षाबलों ने कमर तोड़ दी है। सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकी संगठनों के कई टॉप कमांडरों को मार गिराया गया है। ईद के बाद से सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों का तेजी से सफाया किया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
shopian encounter kulgam encounter encounter hizbul mujahideen lashkar-e-taiba security forces encounter in jammu

Shopian encounter
Shopian encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़
सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना - फोटो : amar ujala
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
security forces
security forces - फोटो : बासित जरगर
security forces
security forces - फोटो : बासित जरगर
security forces
security forces - फोटो : बासित जरगर
security forces
security forces - फोटो : बासित जरगर
